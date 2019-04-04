Grants deadline unchanged to avoid confusion

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will keep its deadline for organizations to apply for annual grants.



At its regular meeting March 27, council approved a recommendation to maintain the Oct. 31 deadline.



Some councillors expressed concern at previous meetings about the deadline. Council changed the deadline from Dec. 31 to Oct. 31 in March 2018; however, council later directed staff to amend the policy back to Dec. 31.



A recommendation to keep the deadline at Oct. 31 was presented by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



“Under the current policy, all deadlines, except special events and sponsorships, are set to the same date, Oct. 31,” Nanninga says.



“Having multiple deadlines for different types of grants can cause confusion.”



She adds a deadline of Dec. 31 creates problems for administration.



“It becomes difficult for administration to ensure a community organization is continuing to be a society in good standing with the province,” Nanninga says.



Changing the deadline back to Dec. 31 has only one advantage, she says. It gives organizations two more months to apply for money.



North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews and South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart voted against.



Matthews reminds council the county is dealing with rural organizations and volunteers.



“October is a busy time and many farmers may be out in the fields,” Matthews says.



“It may be a difficult time to get together and write an application.”



Others disagreed.



“People now know the date,” Reeve Ricahrd Simard says.



“Changing the date is a lot of work.”