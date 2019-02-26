Grants available for Culture Days

SPN Staff

Communities and organizations can apply for funding to host Alberta Culture Days events.



Groups can host events Sept. 27-29 to showcase their arts, heritage, diversity and community spirit.



The provincial government announced the grant Feb. 21 in a news release.



Albertans have the chance to discover, experience and celebrate arts and culture in their communities.



“Our government is proud to support Alberta’s vibrant culture,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda says.



Alberta Culture Days help us all better understand the arts, culture, diversity and community spirit.



“I encourage organizations to apply for a grant to share their art, music, history and food.”



Applications will be accepted until April 4.



Gift Lake Metis Settlement and High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society have received funding in the past five years.



Cultural organizations, non-profit groups, venues and facilities, school and community groups, First Nation and Métis settlements, and post-secondary institutions may apply.



Eligible community organizations can apply for up to $5,000 for two days of events and up to $1,000 for one day.



Last year, 471 events took place in 56 communities.



Alberta Culture Days is part of the National Culture Days initiative, where millions of people across Canada participate in Culture Days activities and programs.



Applications are available online from the Alberta Culture Days grant website at alberta.ca/Alberta-culture-days-grant.