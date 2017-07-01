Grant will help East Prairie fight elder abuse

Richard Froese

South Peace News

East Prairie Metis Settlement has received funding to combat and prevent elder abuse.

The settlement was allocated $50,000 under the Taking Action Against Elder Abuse Co-ordinated Community Response Grant program. The settlement council was one of 31 recipients, says a news release from the provincial government.

Funding will support a co-ordinator to develop a culturally sensitive, Metis-specific co-ordinated community response model.

“Communities are underfunded for issues like that, so the funding will help,” says council chair Harry Supernault.

“It’s about time that the government recognizes that elder abuse is a problem.”

Partners in the local project include High Prairie RCMP, Victims Services, the High Prairie and Area Prevention of Family Violence Association,

Alberta Health Services, the Metis Elder Abuse Program and the Metis Settlement General Council.

“Education is what we want to do in the community and we’ll have workshops,” Supernault says.

“It was a legacy of residential schools and now we’re into generational abuse.”

The funding program helps organizations work together to address elder abuse through prevention strategies and increased safety measures.

“This will make life better for vulnerable seniors,” Seniors’ and Housing Minister Lori Sigurdson says.

“Seniors built this province and they deserve to retire in dignity.”

The two most commonly identified and reported types of elder abuse in Canada are financial and emotional. Other forms include physical, neglect and sexual mistreatment.