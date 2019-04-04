Grant will allow museum to better preserve its artifacts

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Artifacts at the High Prairie and District Museum will be better preserved, thanks to a $21,500 grant from Canadian Heritage.



Museum executive director Darlene Adams released the news to the board March 22.



“This will ensure that we will be able to greatly improve upon our artifact storage and the storage area.”



Adams says the grant will allow the museum to build special storage boxes for at-risk artifacts.



“We want to ensure all our artifacts are as well preserved as possible,” she says, adding since people are kind enough to donate items, every effort must be made to preserve them.



Examples include any artifacts that have feathers or fur. Cases constructed keep the artifacts from heat, humidity and especially insect pests.



“We have tons of very delicate stuff,” says Adams.



One item valued by the museum is a headdress. Some of the money will be used to build a proper mount for it to rest on, plus protect it from being crushed.