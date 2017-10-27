Grant boosts Whitefish’s economy

SPN Staff

The Alberta government has partnered with Whitefish Lake First Nation to increase economic opportunities by expanding its heavy equipment operation.

A $725,000 grant presented Oct. 16 has allowed the Whitefish- owned company, Atika- meg Construction and Oilfield Maintenance, to purchase five pieces of heavy equipment to be used in projects in the forestry, oil and gas and firefighting sectors.

“Alberta is proud to partner with Whitefish Lake First Nation in its business venture as it will help to create more jobs for community members and provide resources to improve services now and into the future,” says Richard Feehan, Alberta Minister of Indigenous Relations.

“First Nation businesses also contribute to healthier local economies by promoting growth and prosperity that makes life better for all Albertans,” he adds.

Robert Grey, Chief of Whitefish Lake First Nation, is also pleased.

“This grant will mean greater employment and economic opportunities for our community members. We appreciate the Alberta government’s support to help First Nations like us become more self-sufficient.”

The purchase of a lowboy trailer, mulcher, bulldozer, sprayer system, and service truck has reduced the need to rent equipment, reducing costs and creating 26 new jobs.

The grant comes from the Aboriginal Business Investment Fund. Since 2016, the fund has provided $10 million to Indigenous community-owned businesses to invest in business opportunities that promote growth and jobs.

Partnerships help to ensure Indigenous peoples can fully participate in the economic life of Alberta.