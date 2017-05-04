Grand opening for hospital May 12

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The new High Prairie Health Complex will be officially celebrated with a grand opening May 12.

Scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m., few details are available for the event being organized by Alberta ministry of health.

The facility has been open for about one month.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman will be speaking at the ceremony on behalf of the provincial government.

Brief messages are also expected from Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee, Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox and Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews.

The facility includes 30 acute care beds while J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre accommodates 67 continuing care beds, which is an addition of 30 from the former site.

Watch for more details next week in the South Peace News and on the Website.