Grand game of curling going indoors

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Elementary and junior high school students will get an introduction to curling when Rocks and Rings comes to High Prairie in early November.



The program, sponsored by Egg Farmers, will be held in conjunction with Curling 101 to help grow the sport locally.



Lisa Zabolotniuk says the program comes to High Prairie Elementary, Prairie River Junior High and St. Andrew’s schools at no cost to each school. Zabolotniuk has led a junior curling program at the High Prairie Curling Association for 10 years, which has produced an Alberta high school champion. She will also lead Rocks and Rings.



“We wanted to start getting the younger people out,” she says about starting the junior program.



Rocks and Rings helps attain the local curling club’s goal. All equipment is supplied by Rocks and Rings at the schools and held in the gyms. Each class is given 40-minute sessions of fun and instruction. Unique indoor floor curling equipment is used to provide a true curling experience without requiring ice.



At the end of each session, each participating child receives their own Egg Farmers Rocks and Rings graduation certificate they can share and discuss with their parents. The school also receives a Getting Started in Curling guide courtesy of Curling Canada.



Rocks and Rings comes to PRJH on Nov. 7 for Grades 7-9, St. Andrew’s Nov. 8 for Grades 3-8, and HPE Nov. 9 for Grades 3-6.



Afterwards, the curling club opens its doors for three on-ice sessions called Curling 101. They will be held Nov. 17 from 1-2 p.m., Nov. 19 from 7-8 p.m., and Nov. 21 from 4-5 p.m.



“We’re going to open the club,” says Zabolotniuk. “We’d like kids to come with their parents.”



However, anyone interested can attend by themselves. The only request is that children be at least eight years old.



There is also no cost to attend Curling 101 but anyone attending is asked to being clean shoes and dress apprpriately. Curling brooms will be supplied.



Rocks and Rings had introduced curling to over one million children and youth.