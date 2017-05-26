Graduation planned at St. Andrew’s

Nicole Beaver

For South Peace News

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Grade 12 students of St. Andrew’s School are graduating.

The church ceremony will be held at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church at 2 p.m., and the ceremony will be held at the Elks Hall at 4 p.m. where they will receive their diplomas.

Seventeen students are graduating this year with bright hopes for their future, whether it may be in continuing education, post secondary school, or working in the job force as they decide what they wish to achieve for themselves.

Alixaundria Lamothe is the committee president, along with Yosie Almonte as vice president. Other students on the committee this year include secretary Layton Gauchier, treasurers Ashton Halldorson and Chad Halldorson, and reporter Nicole Beaver.

This year, Kelsey Voysey and Jessica Richardson, two teachers at St. Andrew’s, will be the guest speakers. There will also be a dance – not to be associated with the school – in which graduates, their escorts, and invitees will attend to celebrate their success and future experiences.

“We are excited to celebrate our accomplishments and achievements that we couldn’t have done without support from our teachers, parental figures, guardians, and lots of coffee,” says Lamothe.

Which alludes to this year’s graduation theme, Watch Us Grow, which will include a menagerie of botanical-themed paraphernalia.

Currently, the graduates are planning to meet during the summer to work on their decorations, pick music, and in general, enjoy each other’s company before the event. Many have already selected their outfits and have planned get-togethers with friends and family on the big day.

All in all, it is a fine wrap up in the making to 12 years of education. Here’s to another four or more years of school!