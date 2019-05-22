Graduating class celebrates commencement

Graduating student Brittany Halcrow, left, presents a rose to her mother Lydia Cunningham in the rose ceremony.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Reaching a major educational milestone, 65 graduating students of E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie were in the spotlight during commencement ceremonies May 11.



“These students are leaders,” principal Neil Barry says.



“They have strong voices and stand up for what they believe in.



“Channelled in the right direction, they will be the leaders and changemakers of our communities for years to come.”



He encourages the students as they enter their next stage in life.



“Go forward with confidence; the future is yours,” Barry says.



Several students were honoured with special awards.



Grace Hill received the Premier’s Citizenship Award.



Emily Okemow earned the Annah and Edward [E.W.] Pratt Award, sponsored by the St. Mark’s Anglican Church, for a student involved in the community, with special talents and contributes to school activities.



Kolby Backs was also presented the Merit Contractors Construction Award.



Kelsi Smith received the Student Spartan Award, presented to a student who shows excellent citizenship and school spirit, and is positive and encouraging.



Malcolm Sondrup received the Unsung Hero Award, presented to a student who works diligently on studies.



Alexa Doan and Bryce Hardisty-Phillips shared the Lynn Edwards Sports Award.



Tamara Ferguson earned the Montana Blackwell Horizon Award.



Deklan Kit received the Johnny Linteris Memorial Award for football.



Students were congratulated by High Prairie School Division.



“Make this be just the first of many milestones,” High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek says.



“Set some goals, daily, weekly, annually.



“Support each other, lend a helping hand, take time to smell the roses and enjoy the beauty of the world around you and work hard to fulfil your goals.”



Class valedictorian Grace Hill expressed an optimistic outlook about her classmates.



“I hope we can all take advantage of each day, live in the moment, don’t get caught up in what our futures hold because we won’t get there until we tackle today,” Hill says.



She also thanked teachers.



“They truly have done a fantastic job, Hill says. “We appreciate your patience with us and your continual efforts to help us in any way you can.



“We are grateful for your dedication these past three years and you willingness to go above and beyond.”



Several local community leaders also attended the event to support the graduates.