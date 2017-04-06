Grads to combine fun of Zumba, yoga, Pound April 8

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s time to get fit and raise a few dollars for a good cause.

The St. Andrew’s Grade 12 Class of 2007 is holding a Move-a-Thon April 8 at the High Prairie Elementary School gymnasium.

Everyone is invited to enjoy an evening of Zumba, Pound and yoga in one event. Each activity will be led by a certified instructor: Zumba by Roeby, Pound by Gayla and yoga by Shannon.

Activities begin at 6 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m. Everyone is asked to bring a pair of inside shoes and a yoga mat, if you have one.

The cost to attend the fundraiser is $20. Each participant receives three raffle tickets, water and a Zumba bracelet. The raffle tickets entitle the participant to many terrific prizes donated by local businesses.