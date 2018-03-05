Grader collides with freight train east of town

Train hits grader's blade CN is investigating after a train hit the blade of a grader that was stopped near some tracks. Posted by CTV Morning Live Edmonton on Monday, March 5, 2018

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A grader collided with a freight train just east of High Prairie on March 3.



A Big Lakes County grader operator was clearing snow when it went off the road on Range Road 163 near Highway 2 around 2:30 p.m., reports High Prairie RCMP Cpl. Adam Best.



“The train clipped the plow of the grader,” Best says.



The operator of the grader was inside the vehicle, but was not injured.



Best says the train was travelling at a slow speed and was able to continue on its route.



No charges will be laid in the incident.



NOTE: the original video was submitted to CTV Edmonton News’ Facebook page by Joe Bellerose. Southpeacenews.com has linked to their page to show the video.