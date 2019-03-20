Grade 6s enjoy trip to Edmonton

Leah Thompson

This is Leah and Elly with the High Prairie Elementary School news report for this week’s South Peace News.



The students in Grade 5C had a great time learning about and creating dream catchers. Native Cultural Arts knowledge keeper, Joyce Hunt, came to visit their classroom three times to share her knowledge.



The students learned that the original dream catchers were made from mihkoyapimihk nipisiy [red willow]. The original idea of the dream catcher was shared with the Cree by the Ojibway people. The students learned that dream catchers, catch dreams and that when a rock is added to the dream catcher, it is there so that the bad dreams bounce off it and leave the child sleeping under the dream catcher with good dreams.



Teacher, Brenda Coulombe and her students would like to thank Hunt for sharing her knowledge. They had a great time and created wonderful dream catchers.



In Match, Grade 4S students are building a town using geometry and fractions. In Science, they are learning safety tips about light and shadows by testing safety equipment. In Social Studies, the students are identifying important ideas and relationships regarding trade, culture and Alberta’s history, and how it shapes our own sense of identity. In Language Arts, they are learning about alliteration, compound sentences, writing as the character Harry Potter in the Philosopher’s Stone.



Grade 6L is beginning to learn all about investigations in Science class. They now know know how to make a solid inference.



The Grade 6 trip to Edmonton was amazing! The musical, called Matilda at the Citadel, showcased the incredible talent of 11-year-old actors and actresses. Our students did a wonderful job creating and presenting their own bill and voting it into law in the Mock Legislature. Students toured our beautiful Legislature as well.



The Pehonan 4D theatre is a must-see to learn about Alberta’s history. Another must see is the Aurora Show at the Zeidler Dome in the World of Science. Completely mesmerizing!



Needless to say, students had fantastic fun over the two days and created many lifelong memories.



The students from Grade 5C will be meeting with their friends in England on Tuesday at 7 a.m. Yes, we said 7 a.m. Each country is presenting a slide show of life in their town. The Grade 5 students are creating a slideshow of all the fun Land-Based Learning they have been doing this year. After they meet with England, teacher Brenda Coulombe and EA Laura St. Cyr will be making them breakfast, before they head to class for the day.



Don’t forget to attend your child’s Student Led Conferences this week on Wednesday and Thursday from 4-6 p.m. May conferences are scheduled so please check with your child’s teacher to see what times have been blocked off for your visit.



We will be holding our month-end assembly this Friday, March 22 since our spring break starts the next day. Have a great Spring Break!



Have a great week! Check in with us after the break to see what’s happening at HPE!