Grade 5-6 students doing their part

The St Andrew’s School in High Prairie has been participating in a recycling club for approximately 12 years.

The Grade 5 and Grade 6s do the recycling of bottles for the whole school. The money collected from recycling goes towards trips and other fun activities such as going to the High Prairie Theatre twice a year and our end of the year fun-day.

We also donated money to Tape for Tyra this year and Eric Walters foundation Creation of Hope a few years ago.

Amy Donahue commented that students like to do the recycling club for many reasons because they don’t have to go outside, they get a candy for their work, they get to hang out with their friends, and they like recycling and/or washing the bins.

“I do think recycling is good for the school,” Emma Zallum, a Grade 6 student states.

Some improvements for the recycling club are bigger carts to put the containers on and larger containers for collection.