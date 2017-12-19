Grade 4 “Villains” plead their cases to Santa

Editor’s note: South Peace News asked students in the Grade 4 classes at High Prairie Elementary and St. Andrew’s School to write letters to Santa. However, they had to pretend they were “evil” characters in a movie, fairy tale or cartoon and tell Santa why they still deserved a present. Please enjoy!
Click the links below to read the letters from each class:
Karen-Lee Backs’ class at St. Andrew’s
Lori Denty’s class at HP Elementary
Pauline Pardell’s class at St. Andrew’s
Charlene Porisky’s class at HP Elementary
Brenda Wenzel’s class at HP Elementary
