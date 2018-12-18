Grade 3s bring cheer to families

There will be food for families and presents under the Christmas tree for needy families, thanks to the annual Grade 3 food drive at St. Andrew’s School. Grade 3 students collect food and gifts each year for hampers to distribute. In front, left-right, are Parker Caron and Xavier Supernault. In back, left-right, are Meagan Flores and Emma Willier.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It is difficult for some to remember there are families who struggle during Christmas.



As a result, St. Andrew’s School endeavours to teach its students to never forget those less fortunate. It is a lesson St. Andrew’s School Grade 3 students are taught each year and take to heart during the annual Christmas Hamper Drive.



The drive was another success this year as students gathered enough food and donations to fill four family hampers. Even in today’s tough economy, donations were very generous.



The last few weeks Grade 3 students in Janella Kosak and Joanne Lasher’s classes collected food to make hampers for less fortunate families. Even at a young age, children are still able to grasp the fact there are some families locally who may not enjoy Christmas as much as they could.



And, students were more than willing to go the extra mile to help!



The project began years ago when the Grade 3 teachers were discussing the meaning of Christmas with their students and how everyone deserves a pleasant Christmas.



The Grade 3 classes have been the driving force behind the project for over 10 years, although the school had done a similar project much longer.



St. Andrew’s staff also continued a long-standing tradition to help the program in their Merry Beary Bears program. A tree is set up in the staff room at the school with the age and sex of a child. Staff pick a bear, then buy a Christmas present appropriate for the child chosen. The present is then placed with the hampers to give to families.



Today, students and staff know their hard work will result in four deserving families in the school community not going hungry and enjoying Christmas this holiday season.