Grad class extends invitation to mayor

Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk is scheduled to speak at the St. Andrew’s Grade 12 Graduation Aug. 24.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk can book another graduation ceremony on his “to-do” list this summer.



The St. Andrew’s School Grade 12 class extended an invitation to the mayor April 8. They asked Panasiuk to attend the Mass ceremony at 2 p.m., Aug. 24, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church and an hour after, the graduation ceremony in the large gym at St. Andrew’s.



“Your presence would be much appreciated in celebrating this special accomplishment in our lives,” an unsigned letter reads.



“As mayor of High Prairie, we are sure you can appreciate the importance of celebrating the dedication of students toward their education. Due to this, we would also like to ask that you say a few works to commemorate this exceptional occasion in our young lives.”



Panasiuk informed council he would likely be able to attend. If not, council approved the deputy mayor or delegate to attend on his behalf.



Panasiuk is invited to attend the E.W. Pratt commencement ceremony on May 11 at 2 p.m.



The graduation and/or commencement ceremonies are the crowning achievement for students.