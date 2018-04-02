Gov’t supports local ag society

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Agricultural Society has received support from the provincial government.



Alberta’s 283 primary and seven regional agricultural societies will share $11.5 million each year in government funding for the next three years to help build a strong, rural economy, a sustainable agriculture sector and vibrant communities, says a news release March 19.



“I’m pleased that we can continue to support the vital work that agricultural societies do in our province to encourage growth in the agriculture industry and rural Alberta. . .says Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier.



The longer-term commitment ensures that agricultural societies can plan ahead and budget for the facilities, events and education they provide in their communities.



“These volunteer- driven organizations need stable funding to plan for the future, and continue to do the important work of promoting agriculture. . .” says Tim Carson, CEO of the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies.



No figure for each society was released.