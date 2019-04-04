Gov’t can play role in healthy industry

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several issues have been set by the forest industry for candidates and parties in the provincial election set for April 16.



Tolko Industries urges government to diversify the economy and protect the environment.



Forestry has a valuable role to build the province, says Tom Hoffman, manager of external and stakeholder relations.



“We need government support and to move forward on that relationship so we have a productive industry,” Hoffman says.



He adds building partnerships with Indigenous communities is vital and needs to be supported by government.



Expanding markets for forestry products also needs government support.



“We’d like to have the government advocate for the Alberta forest industry across Canada and around the world,” Hoffman says.



He says government has a key role to expand in the industry’s largest market – the USA.



“With government’s support, we need to look for product diversification,” Hoffman says.



“Alberta government needs to strengthen the position of the forest industry and recognize the role forestry plays in fighting climate change.”



West Fraser referred a request for comment to the Alberta Forest Products Association.



AFPA president Paul Whittaker comments for the industry in a news release March 14.



“We need government policy that takes into account the unique circumstances that we face and ensures a strong future for one of the largest sectors of our economy,” Whittaker says.



“We are a fully renewable and sustainable sector that creates jobs for 40,000 Albertans.”



Forestry has been one of the pillars of Alberta’s economy for decades, Whittaker adds.



The AFPA recommends government:



-Recognize that a secure supply of wood is the foundation of the forest sector and integral to the long-term health of Alberta’s economy.

-Foster a competitive business climate that includes streamlined regulations, investment in a strong transportation network, and fighting for a fair deal for Alberta producers in the softwood lumber dispute with the United States.

-Seize future opportunities including building public projects with wood, investing in research to develop new products, and helping to open new markets.