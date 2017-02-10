Government, Metis applaud deal

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Government of Alberta promised to forage a new agreement and understanding with its Metis people, and has since delivered.

The government and the Metis Nation of Alberta signed a new 10-year framework agreement Feb. 1.

The agreement is designed to sustain an enduring, collaborative relationship and promote the social and economic well-being of Metis Nation of Alberta members.

It also represents an important commitment to work with the Metis Nation to clarify and define how to work together on a nation-to-nation moving forward.

Premier Rachel Notley is pleased with the new deal.

“Metis people have a long and proud history in Alberta. The agreement we sign today is an important step in our journey of reconciliation, one that moves us forward with respect for our heritage and an unwavering belief that, together, we can make life better for Alberta’s Metis people.”

The agreement paves the way to constructive dialogue on important issues such as Metis harvesting rights and consultation.

Metis Nation of Alberta president Audrey Poitras sees the deal as a positive step.

“The signing of this agreement signifies that our continued journey for the recognition of Metis rights is being acknowledged by the Government of Alberta with the nation-to-nation approach that this agreement entails. We also are looking forward to working together to build a strong working relationship, as well as a strong Metis Nation.”

Both parties agree that reconciliation can only be achieved by working in close partnership. The agreement also supports shared efforts to promote greater recognition and well-being for Metis people in Alberta.

The agreement focuses on actions in four key areas to support the unique needs and aspirations of Metis members:

1. Further clarifying and strengthening the nation-to-nation relationship.

2. Supporting recognition and respect of Metis rights and promoting reconciliation.

3. Developing collaborative cross-government approaches to address the particular needs and issues of Metis people.

4. Increasing economic opportunities to enhance community and individual well-being.

Priority areas identified by the Metis Nation of Alberta include environment and climate change, education and training, health and wellness, women’s issues, economy and employment, housing and infrastructure, culture and heritage.

The Metis Nation of Alberta was founded in 1928 and has about 33,000 members across Alberta.

The first framework agreement between the Alberta government and Metis Nation was signed in 1987.

The town of High Prairie is located near Metis settlements at East Prairie, Gift Lake and Peavine.