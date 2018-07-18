Gospel Sing to take new twist



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local languages will be the flavour when the Gospel Sing returns July 29 at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene from 4-6 p.m.



“I would like to have people sing a Christian song in their heart language,” says Pastor Brian Gilroy, who inspired the program in November 2014.



He says the local region has a variety of languages such as Cree, Filipino, French, German, Spanish and several from Africa.



“It would be great if they would teach us a song in their heart language,” Gilroy says.



Gilroy invites musicians to attend the evening, since many of the regular singers have other commitments. The Harbidge family will lead the High Prairie Wilderness Camp, while Lorrel Johnson will be performing at the Triangle Hoedown Jamboree.



Gilroy says the evening also opens the door for people to serve in music, who don’t otherwise have an opportunity to do so.



“It’s a time to encourage one another, to celebrate and praise God.”



Singers, musicians and groups are invited to share in music in A Celebration of the Christian Faith that brings local churches together.



“We always have a variety of music, from traditional hymns to country, and story-telling songs and various instruments,” Gilroy says.



After the two-hour time of celebration, the gathering continues with fellowship and food.



For more information, phone Gilroy at [780] 523-4942 or cell phone [780] 523-8284, or e-mail askpastorbrian@gmail.com.