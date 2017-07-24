Next Gospel Sing to be held in O’Rourke’s memory

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The next Community Gospel Sing July 30 will be dedicated to the late Pat O’Rourke.

Favourite hymns and songs of O’Rourke will be the focus of the evening at the Nazarene Church of High Prairie from 6-8 p.m.

The former longtime pastor of the Lighthouse Community Church passed away June 18 after a battle with cancer.

“We will honour the memory and life of Pat and sing and hear his favourite songs,” says Nazarene Pastor Brian Gilroy.

“He was one of the people who helped to resurrect the Gospel Sing.”

Since the event was started Nov. 30, 2014, the Gospel Sing has featured a variety of music and musicians. Held on the fifth Sunday of a month, the evening of popular hymns and choruses of worship unites the churches of the High Prairie region.

Anyone planning to provide special music is also encouraged to sing O’Rourke’s favourite songs.

O’Rourke was a musician since he was 14 years of age and led a few bands. He served as a pastor in the High Prairie area for 32 years.

Anyone who knows his favourite songs is encouraged to contact Gilroy at [780] 523-4942.