Gospel Sing returns Jan. 29

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Another Christian Community Gospel Sing is scheduled for Jan. 29 at the Nazarene Church of High Prairie from 6-8 p.m.

Held on the fifth Sunday of a month, the evening of popular hymns and choruses of worship unites the churches of the region.

Singers, musicians and groups are invited to share in music in a celebration of the Christian faith.

Future sings in 2017 are set for April 30, July 30, Oct. 29, and Dec. 31.

For more information, phone Pastor Brian Gilroy at [780] 523-8284 or Pastor Pat O’Rourke at [780] 523-4139.