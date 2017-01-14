Gospel Sing returns Jan. 29

Singer Lois Dunn, left, Michael Strebchuk, centre, and musician Keith Parke on the guitar, played and sang at the Gospel Sing July 31, 2016.

Richard Froese
South Peace News
Another Christian Community Gospel Sing is scheduled for Jan. 29 at the Nazarene Church of High Prairie from 6-8 p.m.

Held on the fifth Sunday of a month, the evening of popular hymns and choruses of worship unites the churches of the region.

Singers, musicians and groups are invited to share in music in a celebration of the Christian faith.

Future sings in 2017 are set for April 30, July 30, Oct. 29, and Dec. 31.

For more information, phone Pastor Brian Gilroy at [780] 523-8284 or Pastor Pat O’Rourke at [780] 523-4139.