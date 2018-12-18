Gospel Sing returns for final encore

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Community Gospel Sing in High Prairie returns for one more time!



After being cancelled in September, the event will close out the year on Dec. 30 at the Nazarene Church of High Prairie at 6 p.m.



“A number of people in the community have approached me and want another Gospel Sing to end the year,” says Pastor Brian Gilroy, who organizes the event.



Gospel Sings were held the fifth Sunday of a month until the program was cancelled in September.



The upcoming evening will celebrate 2018 and look to 2019, he says.



“It will be a time to praise God for what he has done in 2018 in lives and in the community and to pray for the New Year,” Gilroy says.



“We want to hear testimonies and allow a time for healing, people desire that.”



Since the first event on Nov. 30, 2014, the Gospel Sing attracted up to 120 people, Gilroy says.



Demand to revive the regular Gospel Sing has grown.



“A lot of people told me they were disappointed when it ended,” Gilroy says.



“If we get enough people to lead it regularly, we will reconsider restarting it.”



As usual, food and fellowship follows the two-hour sing.