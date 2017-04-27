Gospel Sing returns April 30

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Another Christian Community Gospel Sing is scheduled for April 30 at the Nazarene Church of High Prairie from 6-8 p.m.

Held on the fifth Sunday of a month, the evening of popular hymns and choruses of worship unites the churches of the High Prairie region.

Since the event was started Nov. 30, 2014, the Gospel Sing has featured a variety of music and musicians. Singers, musicians and groups are invited to share in music in A Celebration of the Christian Faith.

For more information, phone Nazarene Pastor Brian Gilroy at [780] 523-8284 or Lighthouse Community Church Pastor Pat O’Rourke at [780] 523-4139.