Richard Froese

South Peace News

The popular and inspirational Christian Community Gospel Sing returns April 29 at the Nazarene Church of High Prairie from 4-6 p.m.



Singers, musicians and groups are invited to share in music in A Celebration of the Christian Faith that brings churches together.



“It’s great to see the support of various local churches,” says Pastor Brian Gilroy, who resurrected the event in November 2014, shortly after becoming pastor in September.



“We always have a variety of music, from traditional hymns to country, and story-telling songs and various instruments.”



He says the event is also an opportunity to support churches and other Christian ministries in the region.



“We want to promote local ministries like High Prairie Wilderness Camp,” Gilroy says.



After the two-hour time of celebration, the gathering continues with fellowship and food.



Since the event was started Nov. 30, 2014, the Gospel Sing has featured a variety of music and musicians and crowds up to 110 people.



The last Gospel Sing was held Oct. 29, 2017 – the longest stretch between events. The event scheduled for Dec. 31 was cancelled since it was New Year’s Eve.



Held on the fifth Sunday of a month, further Gospel Sing evenings are scheduled in 2018 for July 29, Sept. 30 and Dec. 30.



For more information, phone Gilroy at [780] 523-4942 or cell phone [780] 523-8284, or email him to askpastor- brian@gmail.com.