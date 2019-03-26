Gospel Sing makes its return March 31

Alvin Laboucan sings solo as he plays the guitar at a special Gospel Sing on Dec. 30.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Community Gospel Sing in High Prairie is being resurrected.



A Gospel Sing returns March 31 at the Nazarene Church of High Prairie from 6-8 p.m.



“People have asked for the Gospel Sing and many plan to be part of it,” says Pastor Brian Gilroy, who organizes the event.



“As long as people want it and people are willing to take part and attend, we will consider it,” he says.



The Gospel Sing started in November 2014 and was always held on the fifth Sunday of a month.



However, it was cancelled last September.



“The purpose of the Gospel Sing is to unite the churches and community,” Gilroy says.



He says the community is rich in musical talent.



Up to 120 people have attended a Gospel Sing.



The upcoming Gospel Sing will celebrate a special time in the Christian calendar.



“It’s nice that it will be held in the Easter season,” Gilroy says.



The two-hour service is a time to sing hymns and choruses and fun songs for children of all ages.



Gilroy leads in a time to pray for the community, government and other local issues and concerns.



Many people enjoy a time of food and fellowship after.



Gilroy also wants to promote children’s summer camps in the region.



“We want to support the High Prairie Wilderness Camp and Sturgeon Lake Bible Camp,” Gilroy says.



He welcomes people to play an instrument or sing.



Anyone willing to minister in music is encouraged to phone Gilroy at [780] 523-4942 or [780] 523-8284.