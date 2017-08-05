Gospel Sing honours the late Pat O’Rourke

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local church pastors were honoured during the Community Gospel Sing evening July 30 at the Nazarene Church of High Prairie.

Songs of the evening were dedicated to the late Pat O’Rourke, pastor of the Lighthouse Community Church, who passed away on June 18. He was instrumental in the leadership of the Gospel Sing that started Nov. 30, 2014.

A special gift was presented to his wife, Elaine, and son, Paul, from Nazarene Pastor Brian Gilroy on behalf of the Gospel Sing.

“I can see Pat enter heaven and God say ‘Well done, good and faithful servant!” says Pastor Luc Portelance of the High Prairie Victory Life Church.

Throughout the evening, special songs were sung by Keith Parke, Kathy Matula, Lorrel Johnson, Monty Klassen, Dr. John Loge and Lorraine Portelance.

Pastors of local churches were also recognized for their service in the community.

Held on the fifth Sunday of a month, the evening of popular hymns and choruses of worship unites the churches of the High Prairie region.

The next Gospel Sing is scheduled for Oct. 29.

For more information, phone Gilroy at [780] 523-4942.