Gospel Sing celebrates cultures



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A small but appreciative audience celebrated Christ in many languages at the Community Gospel Sing July 29 at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene.



Due to several other activities, many who normally attend did not.



However, Keith Parke led the audience by singing four songs including What a Friend We Have in Jesus, and Rock of Ages.



Videos were then played and everyone urged to try to sing in Japanese. Later, prayers and songs also included worship in French and Spanish.



Nazarene Pastor Brian Gilroy, who led the Gospel Sing, praised the Lord for allowing everyone to love Him in the “many languages you have given us.”



“You are the reason we are here,” he added.



The Gospel Sing is a Celebration of the Christian Faith. Held on the fifth Sunday of a month, further Gospel Sings are scheduled in 2018 for Sept. 30 and Dec. 30.