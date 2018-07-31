Good time at North Country Fair lands man in trouble with the law

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man who went to the North Country Fair looking to have a good time will be spending time behind bars for his actions.



Miles Brandon Gagnon, 30, was sentenced to 14 days in jail after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court July 16 to refusing to provide a breath sample, and given his walking papers for one year. He was also fined $1,040 after pleading guilty to two charges of breaching court orders.



His place of residence was not disclosed.



Gagnon’s first charges arose June 23 when Faust RCMP responded to a call at the fair, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.



“They found him behind the wheel and there was a strong odour of alcohol.”



Police then requested a breath sample.



“There is now way in hell I’m going to blow,” Hurich alleged Gagnon telling police.



To complicate Gagnon’s matters, he was previously convicted of drunk driving in 2017. A second conviction in a short time automatically results in a mandatory 30-day jail sentence.



Hurich told court Gagnon was released on the drunk driving charge but arrested on other matters July 4. Police took him into custody for breaching court orders on a previous assault conviction. When Gagnon was arrested, it violated his first order to abstain from alcohol. Court heard he was arrested between 1:30-2:30 a.m. which violated his 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.



“[Police] found him and his girlfriend hiding from them,” said Hurich. “Police observed him to be very intoxicated.”



Duty counsel Dallas Gelineau spoke in court for Gagnon, who appeared via CCTV from Peace River Correctional Centre. He said his client was living common-law with two children, and starting school in the fall.



Gelineau agreed 30 days in jail was appropriate and asked for fines on the breaches.



Judge Shynkar fined Gagnon $390 on the breach for being drunk, and $650 for violating curfew. Both fines included the victim fine surcharge with time to pay granted to Nov. 30.



Judge Shynkar advised Gagnon to attend a residential alcohol treatment program or attend AA meetings.