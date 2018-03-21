Good Luck at Wetaskiwin!

at the Alberta Midget B Provincials March 22-25, 2018

Taking the next step

The last two years the High Prairie Midget Legionnaires have retuned home from Provincials with silver medals.



This year, they are striving to not let that happen: gold is on their minds.



“They are bound and determined to take the next step,” says head coach Bruce Cunningham. “They want to get over the hump and make amends.”



The club did suffer some disappointment after losing in playoffs for the league banner, but they have refocused.



“It took us some time to focus after losing the banner,” says Cunningham.



“But we reminded them there is a bigger picture at Provincials.”



The club has played some of the teams they will be facing at Provincials. They are in the same pool as Barrhead, a team that defeated them last year.



Cunningham continues to focus on what the team does best and improve. He says the team’s strengths are their size and ability to move the puck.



Still, Cunningham says the team will focus on defence. They allowed less than three goals per game during regular season play this season.



“The biggest thing is work on our defence, plus take care of our zone, and the offence will come.”



Cunningham is confident.



“The boys just have to buy in and realize what they have to do and they should be fine.”

Sorry! No photos! Assistant Coaches: Lindsay Pratt and Al Anderson