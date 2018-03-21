Good Luck at Lac la Biche!

at the Alberta Midget B Female Provincials March 22-25, 2018

Timberwolves focused, ready

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

There will be no surprises for the High Prairie Timberwolves at Provincials next weekend.



The team attended two tournaments down south during the season and have played five of the teams attending the event.



And, they have defeated them all!



As a result, head coach Cannon Cunningham is optimistic the team will earn a medal.



“I think we’ve seen seven of the 10 teams,” he adds.



The team will use its size to be successful. They work the puck down low, win battles and eventually wear the other team down.



Cunningham said past female teams he has coached have just been happy to go to Provincials, but not this year. The team has a different mindset and have bought into the system taught by coaches all season.



“The coaching staff has told them they will not be able to deke from end to end – not at this level,” says Cunningham. “We wear down [the opposition] to get more goals.



“We won’t score a lot of goals, we have to work hard.”



The formula has garnered the team some success this season. They won their league playoffs and the banner, but lost the zone playoffs.



“In the past, we’ve just been happy to go,” says Cunningham. “This year, we have a chance to win a medal.”



They key is qualifying for playoffs. The team will be without several players the first two days due to the Arctic Winter Games, but will have a full roster for the two Saturday games.



“If we split the first two games, we’ll be OK,” says Cunningham.

Sorry! No photos! Tyra Giroux [12 – Centre], Grace Hill [2 – Left Wing], Megan Glanville [21 – Left Wing]