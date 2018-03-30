Good Friday services scheduled

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Christian community Good Friday service will be held March 30 at the Nazarene Church of High Prairie at 10:30 a.m.



Several churches and pastors will share in the service that has been held the past several years.



“The service will include inspiring music and responsive Scripture reading following the footsteps of Jesus during that Friday so long ago and end with communion,” Pastor Brian Gilroy says.



“The service will focus on Christ and what He did for our salvation.”



Fellowship will follow the service.



“We invite everyone and all churches who don’t have service at that time,” Gilroy says.



Other services and events to celebrate the Easter season will also be held in local churches in St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Bethel Baptist Church, High Prairie United Church, Lighthouse Community Church, Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, the High Prairie Christian Centre, Windword Church, High Prairie Victory Life Church and the Nazarene Church.



Many of those churches are participating in the annual ritual hosted by St. Mark’s by reading through the Bible during the Proclamation Week from Palm Sunday to Maundy Thursday to celebrate Lent.



Scheduled for 100 hours, the Scriptural marathon is open for people to read for one hour.



For more information on the Good Friday service, contact Gilroy by phone at [780] 523-8284 or e-mail to askpastorbrian@gmail.com.