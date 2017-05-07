Good behaviour = good awards

Cyrus Cunningham

Jessica Gordon

Braiden Janvier

Coby Masson

Alyse Rothwell

Times Reporters

At the start of the year, St. Andrew’s students receive coupons that can be saved in order to go places or enter in weekly draws.

The coupons are for good behaviour and getting work handed in on time. The students go to an assembly every month, where they will look at upcoming events, the school matrix, and anything else of importance.

Students also receive coupons for being responsible, respectful and caring. Teachers will not hand coupons out to students who are disrespectful.

Karen Nielsen, the vice principal of St. Andrew’s, states that “It first started off in the junior and senior high. Some of the teachers from kindergarten to Grade 6 classes asked to add coupons in elementary. [Principal] Marc Lamoureux decided it was a good idea to add coupons to the elementary so little kids can win cool stuff and get coupons for good behaviour.

“Every year we would change the draws in case no one puts any coupons in the draw. Some kids have changed to being good so that they can try and get prizes with the coupons. The kids that were always in good behaviour and would get recognized with the coupons at the assembly.”

The students also receive coupons for perfect attendance for coming to school all month.

Alexander Linteris commented that, “It is good to have coupons but the teachers should hand out more.”

Amy Donahue, a student at our school said, “What I enjoy about coupons is that you can save up to go on school trips or you can put them in draws and win something. I don’t think they should stop giving coupons because we do more traveling. Coupons were actually supposed to be for Grade 7 and up, so I don’t like how the ECS’s get coupons.”