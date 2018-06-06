Gomes wins prestigious award



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A year’s worth of hard work and dedication was recognized and applauded at the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s 67th Annual Ceremonial Review June 2.



Highlights of the afternoon included a review from Col. Dorothy “Dot” Cooper, a demonstration by the band and precision drill team, and the presentation of the Cadet Medal of Excellence to F/Sgt. Jared Gomes. It is an honour not always awarded.



Several other awards were presented during the 90-minute ceremony and review.



High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president Don Ebbett noted his organization has sponsored the cadets during their entire 67-year existence. He thanked the staff for their efforts with the cadets.



“You’re doing an excellent job,” he said.



He singled out the efforts of cadets, who raised over $2,000 during the annual Poppy Campaign before Remembrance Day.



“The Legion members are extremely proud of you,” he said.



Cooper gave an inspiration speech to cadets, after complimenting them on their dress and marching skills.



“What you did today is not easy,” she said. “What you did today you did well.



“Take pride in your accomplishments but be mindful to those people who got you here [parents and instructors].”



She added the cadet program is about leadership, character, honesty, being responsible and having manners.



“These are character traits you will put in your toolbox,” said Cooper. “You will present them to others. You will be leaders.



“The skills you learn are important.”



She reminded the cadets that although they are a small group, they have excelled and matched city squadrons.



Capt. Dan Gillmor highlighted the year’s activities for the squadron. He also thanked his staff, cadets’ parents and the cadets themselves for their dedication and a job well done.