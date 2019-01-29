Golf club wants to score funding

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie and District Golf Club is seeking a funding commitment from local municipalities for the next several years.



A delegation from the golf club addressed Big Lakes County council at its meeting Jan. 23.



“We have a serious situation,” says Larry Greer, a director on the board.



“Poor weather last year reduced business and revenue.”



Council received a letter from the club that requests a multi-year commitment of a minimum $15,000 a year from the county.



The same request was also submitted to the Town of High Prairie, Greer says.



“These funds will be used to update and maintain aging infrastructure and for improvements such as repair and replace bridges and replace the septic system,” says a letter from the executive.



“The first year, money would be used to purchase new furnaces.”



A furnace in the clubhouse quit last November, the letter says.



One councilLor says the High Prairie and District Golf Course is valuable to the region.



“We can’t afford not to have a golf course,” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois says.



County council will consider the request at its next regular meeting Feb. 13.



“Administration will do some research and present options to council at the first regular meeting in February,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



The club is eager to operate the golf course in 2019 and get added support.



“We’re going to take over the upstairs (kitchen) to increase our revenues,” vice-president Dylan Barrons says.



Greer says the club has also opened a program to accept sponsorships from First Nations and Metis Settlements.



The club also wants to consider another fundraiser, Greer says.



“We’re trying to improve,” Greer says.



North Gilwood – Triangle councilor Ken Matthews encouraged the club to draft a five-year plan.



“We’ve had five-year plans before, but with the loss of revenue, we weren’t able to meet that,” Barrons says.



“We’d be willing to work on another plan.”



The golf course is the home of the annual Big Lakes County Charity Golf Tournament in August that raises thousands of dollars to support health services.