Golf club announces new programs in 2019

T.J. Walker

Clubhouse Supervisor

Well, hello High Prairie and area! I know it’s been a few years since we’ve done this, but better late than never to get it started again.



So far, the course looks to be in great shape, and we are anxious to tee off the 2019 season.



We have some exciting things going on out the High Prairie and District Golf Course this season! New for 2019 is the Monday Morning Seniors League, Competitive Men’s and Ladies leagues, our new and improved Junior Golf program, as well as our new Back Nine Newsletter.



We are excited to have Dave Temple returning as our general manager this season, as well as T.J. Walker assuming the duties of clubhouse supervisor. “Bingo” Bob Dlugosz will be the main man behind the counter in the Spike Lounge as lead cook with the club taking over Spike Lounge operations for 2019.



With the season only a short time away, our hours are currently Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. which, of course, will change once we are open for the season.



If you haven’t already, be sure to purchase a raffle ticket for your chance to win a $2,500 travel voucher and $500 cash, courtesy of LynMar Travel, our second-place prize of $1,500 cash, or our early bird prize of a one-year couples membership. Tickets are available at the golf course, or from any member of the golf course board.



I know you golfers are itching to get out on the course, and we look forward to seeing you all out here in just a few short weeks!