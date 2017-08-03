Golf carts banned

Driving carts in hamlets deemed illegal

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Driving golf carts on roads in Big Lakes County hamlets has been determined to be illegal.

At its regular meeting July 26, council accepted the position of the county lawyer in a report from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

“That’s the law,” South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart said.

Administration consulted Reynolds Mirth Richards & Farmer.

“The response given was that golf carts are considered miniature vehicles under provincial legislation and are not permitted on highways which would include county roads and sidewalks within the road allowance and plan,” Olansky writes in a report.

“This is set out in the Operator Licensing and Vehicle Control Regulation and Traffic Safety Act which designates golf carts as miniature vehicles and off-highway vehicles respectively.”

Council considered allowing golf carts on hamlet streets after it was suggested by Joussard resident Sheri Duchesneau during the open forum time at the council meeting June 28.

She said they are quieter than quads and ATVs and seniors feel more comfortable driving them than a large unit.

One councillor predicts that won’t stop people from driving golf carts on hamlet streets.

“They’re still driving them in Joussard and they’ll continue to drive them,” Joussard Councillor Ed Podollan said.

However, the county urges residents to respect the law.

“Because they are prohibited, and if we receive a complaint, the bylaw enforcement officer will enforce it,” CAO Roy Brideau said.

The Traffic Safety Act contemplates that council may by bylaw, authorize or issue a permit authorizing persons to drive off-highway vehicles along any portion of that highway, Olansky writes in the report.

During discussion at the meeting June 28, Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard said Faust RCMP has pulled over golf carts driving on roads, since they are not legal for roads.

Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen added that golf carts, quads and ATVs are off-highway vehicles and legally not intended to be driven primarily on roads.