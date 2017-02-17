Glamour and Gear opens downtown

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A popular High Prairie clothing store has relocated downtown with a new name and more lines of products to meet growing needs.

Glamour and Gear opened Feb. 10 at 4909 – 51st Avenue. Owner Tracy Sherkawi moved into a larger building after operating The Attic Effeucts for many years.

“I have more room and this was an opportunity to expand and add new lines of products,” says Sherkawi, who opened The Attic Effects in February 2005.

With abot 13,000 square feet in the building formerly occupied by Ace Hardware, the store covers about 7,000 square feet, considerably more than 4,500 square feet in the previous premises.

Glamour and Gear has expanded baby products and added sporting goods.

“I have baby hard goods such as high chairs, car seats and baby gates,” Sherkawi says.

“Ace Hardware used to have sporting goods, so I saw it as an opportunity to expand,” Sherkawi says.

Without many sporting goods in town since that business closed, she fills the need in that area.

“We will carry hunting and fishing accessories and assorted sporting goods in season,” Sherkawi says.

Fishing and hunting licences will soon arrive with the sporting goods sometime in the spring.

Accessories for golf, soccer, dancing, hockey and skating will also be available.

“I have also expanded in men’s and women’s clothing,” Sherkawi says.

“I have new clothing lines all the time, regularly changing.”

Since she opened The Attic Effects, business has grown with customers from far and wide.

“I get regular customers from all over northern Alberta, as far away as Edmonton,” Sher- kawi says.

She adds that being willing to change has made her business successful and prosperous.

“When the recession hit in 2009, it was either change what I was doing, or shut down, so I decided to change,” Sherkawi says.

Glamour and Gear is open seven days a week; Monday to Thursday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.