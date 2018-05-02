PICs – Gladue wins Friendship Centre volunteer award



Blaine Gladue was selected as the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Volunteer-of-the-Year award winner for 2018. He received the honour at the centre’s volunteer appreciation banquet on April 19 after supper. Board director Vicky Barsalou spoke on behalf of the board. “A volunteer is a person who actively takes on a task, responsibility, or project on his/her own without needing to be assigned, and does it willingly and without pay,” she said. She noted volunteers are the most important resource a community has. “The ability of people to work willingly together for the betterment of their community and themselves is a valuable resource.” After naming Gladue as their volunteer-of-the-year winner, each volunteer received a certificate and gift. Barsalou then read the names of all volunteers, many of whom were absent.