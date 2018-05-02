PICs – Gladue wins Friendship Centre volunteer award

Each year, the Friendship Centre chooses to honour one special volunteer with the Volunteer-of-the-Year Award. This year’s recipient is Blaine Gladue, centre. Presenting the award are board director Vicky Barsalou, left, and board secretary Josephine Payou.

Blaine Gladue was selected as the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Volunteer-of-the-Year award winner for 2018. He received the honour at the centre’s volunteer appreciation banquet on April 19 after supper. Board director Vicky Barsalou spoke on behalf of the board. “A volunteer is a person who actively takes on a task, responsibility, or project on his/her own without needing to be assigned, and does it willingly and without pay,” she said. She noted volunteers are the most important resource a community has. “The ability of people to work willingly together for the betterment of their community and themselves is a valuable resource.” After naming Gladue as their volunteer-of-the-year winner, each volunteer received a certificate and gift. Barsalou then read the names of all volunteers, many of whom were absent.

Male volunteers at the Friendship Centre who attended the banquet posed for a photo afterwards. In the front row, left-right, are Louis Bellrose, Blaine Gladue and Keith Calahasen. In the back row, left-right, are Quinten L’Hirondelle, Alex Waskahat, and board director Kelly Chalifoux.
Female volunteers at the Friendship Centre who attended the banquet posed for a photo afterwards. In the front row, left-right, are Constance Willier, Mary Willier, director Pearl Sandor, Belinda Isadore, Noella Calahasen and Brittany Willier. In the back row, left-right, are Marge Willier-Hunt, Valarie Willier, Robin Baker, board director Vicky Barsalou, board secretary Josephine Payou, Mary Fuller, Savannah Willier, and Christine L’Hirondelle.

 

