Giroux jailed for 2013 murder

Gunshot kills Driftpile teenager

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A 24-year-old man will spend another 17 months in jail in connection with a death of a Driftpile teen just over three years ago.

Blake Francis Giroux, 24, was sentenced to six years in prison for manslaughter using a firearm when he appeared Feb. 9 in Court of Queen’s Bench in Peace River.

With credit for 1,661 days served, he will serve a further 529 days from the date of sentence.

He appeared in person by order of the judge.

Giroux was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Dallas Belcourt on Dec. 31, 2013.

He pleaded guilty to lesser charges in court last Nov. 16, the first day of the trial that was scheduled for five days.

Giroux was also prohibited from using firearms for 10 years.

He was also sentenced concurrently to two years for aggravated assault.

Giroux was charged after police received a call of a young male suffering from a gunshot wound on New Year’s Eve around 11:30 p.m.

An autopsy by the medical examiner in Edmonton ruled the death as a homicide from a gunshot wound.