Girls pay the price for criminal behaviour

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two female teens will be completing community service hours after entering guilty pleas in High Prairie youth court May 7.



A Gift Lake girl was sentenced to complete 30 hours of community service after pleading guilty to two counts of failing to comply with an undertaken.



The girl, 16, was out of her home despite a curfew order with a male, 22, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court.



To make matters worse, she was under a court order to have no contact with the man. Both were out at 3:30 a.m. and were seen at an unnamed building.



“Video footage was available and shows she kicked in a side door,” Linett said.



The male also broke a window.



“You had no business being out in the middle of the night,” Judge D.R. Shykar said.



Duty counsel Harry Jong offered her explanation, saying that she told him she got bored and went out.



“Her mom says she’ll keep a closer eye on her,” Jong said.



About $600 damage was sustained in the incident.



The parents of both accused have agreed to pay for damages, Jong said.



Meanwhile, a 19 year-old Peavine female was sentenced as a youth to complete 25 hours of community service for willful violation.



She was fined $250 and has not paid it, said Linett.



“She tells me she has no source of income,” Jong said.



Both females were ordered to complete their hours by Aug. 31.



Their names cannot be published due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.