Girl trashes Whitefish Day Care

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An 18-year-old female was sentenced to probation for six months after pleading guilty in High Prairie youth court June 25 to mischief to property.



The girl, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was also ordered to complete 26 hours of community service.



Youth court heard the girl was intoxicated when she broke into the Whitefish Lake Band Day Care in Atikameg on Sept. 1, 2017 at 5 a.m. She caused extensive damage by pouring paint and chemicals on walls and herself. She also pushed down several shelves, Crown pro- secutor Petter Hurich said.



Odours set off an alarm that caused the fire department to respond.



“When they arrived, she was sitting outside covered in bleach and blue paint,” Hurich said.



She drank lots of alcohol, duty counsel Harry Jong explained.



“She says she regrets doing it and she’s sorry,” he added.



Judge D.R. Shynkar suggested she go further to express remorse.



“You need to apologize to a lot of people who operate and use the day care,” he said.



“You are disrespectful to people trying to help support children.”



The judge also urged her to continue on the road to sobriety.



“I encourage you to hang around with people who don’t drink and others who are trying to stop,” the judge says.



The female was originally offered alternate measures, but completed just four of 30 hours by the deadline.