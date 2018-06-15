Gift Lake students stage walkout



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Gift Lake School students walked out of classes after lunch on June 14 to protest actions taken by Northland School Division.



Armed with signs and chanting, students staged their orderly walkout for about one hour.



Students, parents and community members are very concerned that principal Barb Laderoute was “forced to retire”, and that principal Troy Runzer and teacher Daniel Fyfe are both leaving. All were very beloved by staff.



Northland Supt. Gord Atkinson held a private meeting with parents before speaking with students one-on-one. An interview with South Peace News is scheduled for June 15.



Many community members are also concerned their voice is not being heard on the new NSD board.



