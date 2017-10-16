Gift Lake gives residents sound advice

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Gift Lake Metis Settlement Volunteer Fire Department has dealt with about one dozen calls this year.

“We have responded to six vehicle collisions and four house and structure fires,” says fire chief Gordon Belcourt.

Motor vehicle crashes usually occur along Secondary Highway 750, and most are caused by impaired driving, he says.

Structure fires usually consume the buildings quickly.

“They are normally older homes and by the time we get to the scene the structures are usually burned down,” Belcourt says.

Firefighters frequently face challenges to get to the scenes of fires.

“Sometimes when we get 911 calls from the dispatch from Peace River or Grande Prairie, people don’t give the land address or description and it can be difficult to locate,” Belcourt says.

To make it easier for firefighters to promptly respond, he advises callers to give fuller information.

“When you phone 911, please give a location of the incident and the name of resident or homeowner,” Belcourt says.

The extra information might save a life.

With the area heavily forested, the fire department continues to participate in the Fire Smart program.

The fire department also promotes fire safety at community events and at Gift Lake School

Always prepared for the call, the department continues to recruit.

“We’re always looking for new members,” Belcourt says.

“Currently, we have seven firefighters and 10 would be good.

“Sometimes only three of us respond to a call, and it’s hard on us.”

Training and practice sessions are held the second Tuesday of each month at the fire hall at 7 p.m.

When special equipment is required to extract a victim in a vehicle from a crash, the High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department is called to the scene, he says.

To volunteer, please phone Belcourt at [780] 536-6122.