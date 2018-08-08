Gift Lake gets grant for Culture Days

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Gift Lake Metis Settlement has been granted provincial funding for Culture Days on the last weekend in September.



The local Metis Settlement was one of 14 celebration sites selected for northern Alberta by Alberta Culture and Tourism for events Sept. 28-30. Amounts were not disclosed.



Gift Lake Metis Settlement Association received $4,500 in 2015 to stage Mahchachawysisk Days to celebrate Indigenous culture. It was held on the shores of Gift Lake. Activities included jigging lessons, moose-calling, bannock-making, stations to cut moose meat, a traditional barbecue supper and Native dancing and games.



No one from the settlement could be reached for comment about the grant and the event.



The annual province-wide celebration of arts, heritage, diversity and community spirit is back for its 11th year, states a government news release July 27.



“Alberta Culture Days is a celebration of everything that makes Alberta one of the best places to live in Canada because of our community, heritage, arts and, of course, culture,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda says.



“I encourage everyone to join Culture Days events across the province to try something new, learn more about their communities and realize how creative, vibrant and diverse our province is,” he adds.



Alberta Culture Days is part of National Culture Days, a movement to raise awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of all Canadians in the artistic and cultural life of their communities.