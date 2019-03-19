Gift Lake gets $3.8M energy grant

Gift Lake Metis Settlement received a $3,828,067 grant March 13 from the Alberta Indigenous Energy Retrofit Program. Left-right are Gift Lake Councillor Howard Shaw, Councillor Lester Calaheson, Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee, council chairperson Art Tomkins and Councillor Dave Lamouche.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Gift Lake Metis Settlement will be putting a $3.8 million provincial grant to good use to improve energy efficiency.



Council chairperson Art Tomkins and council accepted a $3,828,067 cheque March 13 from Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee.



The grant came from the Alberta Indigenous Energy Efficiency Retrofit Program under the Ministry of Indigenous Relations.



“We are very grateful for such a large grant,” Tomkins says.



“Our homes are aging and deteriorating.



“The retrofit is a great need for all our public buildings and our homes.”



Larivee agrees the project is valuable.



“The retrofits will lead to a cleaner and brighter future for the settlement,” she says.



“I’m proud to be part of a government that not only supports our Indigenous partners but also supports better community facilities, training opportunities, youth centres and housing for elders and families.”



Gift Lake already received funding in the past two years to upgrade buildings and infrastructure.



“Our community continues to strive to be a leader in climate change and alternative energy,” Tomkins says.



He says the program is appreciated.



“The benefits for the community include reduced energy loss which leads to reduced monthly bills,” Tomkins says.



“Homes will also have newer, more up-to-date lighting, furnaces and windows.



“Energy bills should decrease significantly for all units renovated under this project.”



Solar panels were installed in the administration building and Gift Lake Community Hall in the past two years, administrator Tammy Anderson says.



Ground mounts will soon be added to the water treatment plant.



Each grant for solar has been within the $200,000 maximum grant amount.



The program also adds employment to the community.



“Funding creates about 25 new jobs, including four possible trainees,” Anderson says.



“We have trained five members in solar energy planning and installation.”



Gift Lake also plans to expand opportunities.



“To capitalize on this funding, we are working with Northern Alberta Institute of Technology to develop an apprenticeship training plan for electrical and furnace technicians,” Anderson says.



Community leaders appreciate the co-operative spirit to secure the funding.



“We are lucky to have a great team who helped in various ways including conducting audits, compiling reports, completing applications and submitting quotes from vendors,” Anderson says.



“Our team is now planning for the 2019-20 energy audits for the remaining homes.”



Gift Lakes also plans to submit an application for the rest of the homes in November 2019.



AIEERP provides funding to improve energy efficiency in new and existing buildings owned by an Indigenous community or organization to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduce energy costs.