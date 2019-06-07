Gated community proposed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A gated community for one-level homes for seniors may be coming to High Prairie.



About 13 people showed interest at an information meeting May 28 at the High Prairie Golden Age Club.



Diana Oliver initiated the project and was pleased by the response.



“I feel positive that we can move forward to have a gated community in High Prairie for the region and meet the needs,” says Oliver, a longtime community leader, volunteer and mayor of High Prairie from 1992-1998.



“I’d like to see something in two to three years.”



People at the meeting expressed their support for that type of housing.



They say a gated community provides security and more freedom to move around, have a garden, socialize with neighbours and still be independent.



“We could start with four or five units and grow with interest,” Oliver says.



“I think we will draw interest from the region and other communities.”



Acquiring land and design concepts are the next key steps in the proposed project, Oliver says.



Some people suggest the gated community would best be located by the High Prairie Health Complex or the site of the former hospital.



Oliver plans to invite a developer-builder or two to a second meeting to discuss the project and options and provide costs to build and buy.



“We want to be efficient and cost effective,” Oliver says.



“I want to get concrete information and to give us starting points and move forward.”



She says she does not want discussion and planning to take months or years.



Another meeting will be held to further discuss plans with a developer-builder.



The date and time will be announced later.