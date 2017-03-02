Gas, oil industry rebounds from downturn

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local businesses usually busy in the gas and oil sector are getting re-energized as the price of crude oil rises to sustainable levels.

“All in all, I think it’s a slow upturn,” says Arlen Quartly, president of High Prairie Oilmen’s Association.

He says the industry will continue to rebound as the price of a barrel of crude hit $54.75 on Feb. 23, much higher than it was one year ago when the rate was around $40.

“It’s still a long road ahead of us to recover from the extremely long downturn,” Quartly says.

He says a price range of $50-$70 a barrel would help the industry continue to rebound.

Many local businesses closed, laid off staff or cut work hours last year as a result of the downturn that started in September 2014.

Activity is increasing in areas south of Guy and Falher, as well as around Fox Creek and Grande Prairie, he says.

“Those are areas where there is new development with lots of drilling,” says Quartly, owner of Sunstone Energy Services.

“In the grand scheme, they are isolated, but it all helps.”

He says the count of drilling rigs operating in the province has doubled from one year ago, as some areas are more active.

“It’s starting to create more stability and the trend is up right now,” Quartly says.

“Businesses are trying to maintain operations to get through this and there is a positive outlook at the existing oil price trend.”

Last year, he said some people in the business predict the industry could be strong again in 2017.

Major oil projects planned for the province and country have also been a boost to the industry.

“With recent announcements of pipeline approvals in Canada, it all creates a positive picture for the industry and economy,” Quartly says.

The new United States government administration with President Donald Trump has also helped the industry rebound.

“Now that the U.S. election is over, it’s starting to get more stable,” Quartly says.

Much of Alberta’s oil and gas industry relies on the world economies, he says.

Previous downturns in the industry, he says, were based on factors more local to Alberta, Canada, and North America.