Gardner awarded Elks scholarship



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie BPO Elks awarded a $1,000 scholarship July 20 to a local girl, Kerry Gardner.



The memorial scholarship was presented this year in memory of long-time Elks members Harold Oliver. His family attended the presentation in his memory and to congratulate Gardner.



The Elks award a scholarship to a recent graduate entering post-secondary studies. The recipient was deemed to have displayed excellence in academics, volunteerism, and citizenship.



Gardner, 18, graduated from E.W. Pratt High School in June and is attending NAIT in the fall. She is starting by taking open studies courses in preparation to be an X-Ray Technician.



The Elks will dedicate the scholarship in the memory of a deceased brother who unselfishly contributed his time and efforts for the betterment of the High Prairie community.

Harold Oliver

Editor’s note: Read by Richard Kemp at the presentation:

The Elks of Canada is made up of men and women from across Canada and is a family-focused group reaching out to meet and promote the needs of families and children across Canada.



We, in High Prairie, as part of this national charity, are well-recognized for our efforts aimed towards building and strengthening our community and area.



It gives us great pleasure today to present this memorial scholarship in memory of our brother, William Harold Oliver, who left us in June 2017.



Harold was a quiet man who rarely spoke without first seriously considering the subject. A graduate of the NAIT business administration program, Harold was well-read and made it his goal to understand in full whatever his challenge or objective was. His inspiration was life-long learning and doing his best at whatever he did.



Harold was not content to just accept what was, but to learn and understand his subjects, gaining him tremendous respect from his peers and was often seen as a mentor to many.



Harold had various careers in his working life, from stock boy at the Co-op store in Lloydminster, working for provincial and federal governments, a bulk fuel, fertilizer and propane agent, to helping maintain the Home Hardware Store and Building Centre for High Prairie and area.



Harold, over the years, was a tremendously giving man to the community, from his dedication to volunteering his time, as well as financial support to many groups and organizations, organizations and causes, thereby touching people of all ages.



Harold was an active member of our Elks Lodge, and was known in his retirement, for spending countless hours maintaining the grass at the Elks Rodeo Grounds.



Harold was both a father and a grandfather, and I am confident if Harold were with us in person today, he would recommend these few words to the scholarship winner.



“Take your responsibilities in life seriously.



“This not only includes your education and career, but your family and relationships as well.



“Do not fear if you have a turn in the road, it probably was not the path meant for you.



“You will grow in knowledge from the bumps in the road, and always remember, you are not alone.



“Please make wise lifestyle choices.



“Your mind is too valuable and always remember life is about choices.



“During our journey in life, we cross paths with many types of people.



“Choose friends from various backgrounds. These people will make your life richer.



“Maintain your integrity and honesty and be very mindful of the opportunity to spread goodwill and always enjoy a little humour.



“Always try to be financially responsible, to save a bit for the future and the unknown.



“Volunteer, giving of your time and wanting nothing in return.



“Remember that you are the master of your dreams.”



We, the Elks, are proud and thankful for our time with our deceased brother Harold, who unselfishly contributed both of his time an efforts for the betterment of the High Prairie community.



Congratulations on your achievement.