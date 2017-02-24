Game dedicated to Byron Konelsky

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A local charity hockey game March 3 in High Prairie with the Montreal Canadiens will honour a special former hockey personality.

The Byron Konelsky Memorial Hockey Game will honour the former stick boy of the High Prairie Regals in the fundraiser for Marigold Enterprises.

“We will pay tribute to him during the opening ceremonies,” says Brogan Severson, events co-ordinator for Marigold.

A longtime Marigold client, Konelsky passed away on Feb. 11 at 50 years of age.

Tickets are still available for the game at the Sports Palace at 8 p.m. The game is co-sponsored by Canadian Tire.

The Canadiens will play a team of local players over 35 years of age, sponsored by CX Energy.

For more information or for tickets, please phone Marigold at [780] 523-4588.